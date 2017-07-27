Sioux City man charged with murder in death of Nebraska man

Police have arrested a suspect in Iowa for killing a Nebraska man.

Sioux City Police say 29-year-old Daniel Levering was arrested without incident Wednesday night. He’s charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of 36-year-old Vincent Walker of Winnebago, Nebraska. Walker died at a hospital after police said he was assaulted by several people late Sunday afternoon in Sioux City.

Levering is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $1 million bond. Police are still investigating the incident. The Sioux City Journal reports Walker was washing his car at the time he was attacked by three people. While Levering allegedly stabbed Walker several times, another person hit Walker with a baseball bat.