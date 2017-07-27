Williamsburg man to serve jail time for falsely collecting unemployment

An eastern Iowa man will spend time in jail for collecting unemployment benefits while he held a full-time job.

Iowa Workforce Development attorney David Steen says 55-year-old Paul Meade of Williamsburg started working for Whirlpool Corporation, but he continued to apply for unemployment insurance benefits.

“In total, he claimed 26 weeks of unemployment benefits fraudulently for a total of $10,747,” Steen said. Meade agreed to a plea deal and was convicted of fraudulent practice in the third degree, an aggravated misdemeanor.

“Mr. Meade will serve 100 days in jail. He’s going to be placed on probation and he’s going to make full restitution to Iowa Workforce Development – over $12,000,” Steen said. The restitution includes a penalty of $1,612. Steen said he hopes this case will make others think twice about trying to fraudulently claim unemployment benefits.