Police in Iowa’s capital city say a woman arrested this weekend was driving drunk with five kids in her car.

Thirty-eight-year-old Wanda Swanson of Des Moines was jailed just before 2 a.m. Sunday on five counts of child endangerment, third offense OWI, driving while barred, open container, and possession of marijuana. The five children were not injured.

Swanson was still in the Polk County Jail this morning.