Iowa men sentenced for their role in nationwide steroid distribution

Two men from Iowa are among three people will serve time in prison after pleading guilty to distributing steroids across the country.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced 31-year-old Jefferey Lackas of Bettendorf to 46 months in prison, 39-year-old Stanley Szeto of Iowa City to 25 months along with a $6,000 fine, and 30-year-old Daniel Cruz-Bonilla of Fontana, California was sentenced to 41 months.

Court records show that between July of 2011 and March of 2015 the men were members of a drug trafficking operation that went by the name “Brinkkman Pharma” on the internet. It says they distributed steroids and human growth hormones obtained from a source in China.

Szeto is a bodybuilder who ran 319 Elite Fitness in Coralville. Police seized steroids and cash after raiding his Iowa City home in March.


