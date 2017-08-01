Big Ten reveals Iowa basketball’s conference opponents

The Big Ten Conference revealed a breakdown of all 14 schools’ opponents for the 2017-18 Big Ten men’s basketball season on Monday.

Conference teams will compete in an 18-game conference schedule, playing five teams both home and away and eight teams once. Each team will play four of its single-play opponents at home and four on the road.

The Iowa Hawkeyes oppenents, dates and times still to be determined, will be:

Home: Michigan State, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

Away: Illinois, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers

Home/Away: Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State, Penn State