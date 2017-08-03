Cyclones Schaben named to the All-Big 12 preseason volleyball team

Iowa State outside hitter Jess Schaben has been named to the 2017 All-Big 12 Preseason Team, the conference announced Wednesday. Schaben was a 2016 AVCA Honorable Mention All-American, and a member of the 2016 All-Big 12 First Team.

Schaben led the Cyclone offense in 2016, while transitioning to a six-rotations role. The Defiance, Iowa native posted 349 kills at 3.36 kills per set. In the back row, she contributed 242 digs at 2.33 dps, which included posting eight double-doubles on the season. An All-Big 12 First Team selection, Schaben’s season included many highlights: a 26-kill performance at West Virginia to earn Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, a 22 kill-22 dig effort at UNI for Iowa State’s first 20-20 match since 2010 and 19 kills in a sweep of Syracuse, the most kills in a Rally Scoring Era (2001-Present) match.