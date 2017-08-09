Charles City woman dies in eastern Iowa accident

The Iowa State Patrol says a single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Charles City woman near Iowa City on Tuesday night.

Troopers say 35-year-old Tiffany L. Beckles was operating a 2006 Mercury Mountaineer, driving westbound on Highway 1 when her vehicle left the roadway into the west ditch, striking a DOT sign and then rolling. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the accident report, Beckles was not wearing a seatbelt. The accident investigation continues.

(By Chris Berg, KCHA, Charles City)