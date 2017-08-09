New state license plate designs to be revealed Thursday

The choices for a new license design will be revealed Thursday.

The governor and the Iowa Department of Transportation announced they will reveal the three designs proposed for the new plates at the Iowa State Fair.

The DOT announced earlier this year it planned phase out the 20-year-old design for the standard plates that now features a rural theme with a silo and blue sky. The department also announced the public would get a chance to vote on the replacement plate choices.

The state issues 4.4 million license plates, and the DOT says 4.2 million of them are the standard variety plate. The unveiling of the new plate designs is set for 9:30 a.m.