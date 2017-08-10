Information sought on missing women from Fort Dodge and Clare

A search is on for two Central Iowa women who have been missing since last weekend.

The Webster County Sheriff’s Department identified the women 26-year-old Jessica L. Gomez of Fort Dodge and 26-year-old Mackenzie L. Knigge of Clare.

Webster County Sheriff Jim Stubbs said Gomez was last heard from last Friday evening while Knigge was last seen on Saturday evening. Gomez has blue eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 195 pounds. Knigge has blue eyes, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Investigators are also looking for a 2006 silver Pontiac Montana in connection with the case. The vehicle has Indiana license plate number of 193 ETI.

The Fort Dodge Police, Webster County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating this case. If anyone has information, you are asked to the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 515-573-1444.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)