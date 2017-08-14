St. Ansgar man killed in Minnesota accident

Authorities in Minnesota are now releasing the name of the Iowan who was killed in a crash in that state over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a car failed to yield at a median crossing late Friday night and was hit by a semi along Highway 52 in Goodhue County.

The car was driven by 22-year-old Jacob Nelson of St. Ansgar, who was injured in the crash. His passenger, 22-year-old Cody Squier of St. Ansgar was killed.

The truck driver wasn’t hurt. Troopers say both of the Iowans were belted in and there’s no sign alcohol was a factor.