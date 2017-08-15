Iowa wins final game on European trip

The Iowa basketball team completed a trip to Europe with a 4-0 record after an 88-49 win over the Vicenza Al-Stars in Italy. The Hawkeyes won despite making only four of 21 from three point range.

“For the 40 minutes of this game everybody was locked in defensively”, said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. “We did not shoot it well and we still won by 40. That says a lot about our defense and intesity level.”

Freshman center Luka Garza had 24 points and 14 rebounds and sophomore forward Tyler Cook also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

“It was a lot of fund today”, said Cook. “Offensively and defensively are activity was really good and probably the best out of the four games we played here.”