Spencer man taken into custody after brief stand-off

A Spencer man is in custody and the list of offenses he’s been charged with has been extended after a brief stand-off at his home on Monday.

A Spencer police officer and a deputy sheriff from Clay County went to 30-year-old Nathan Tesch’s home at about 10:30 Monday morning to notify him he was the subject of a protective order. He refused to come out or speak with the officers.

After a couple of hours, officers entered the home and took Tesch into custody. He’s been charged with interference with official acts after yesterday’s incident.

Tesch also faces charges for felony domestic assault, trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Those charges relate to incidents in Dickinson County.

Authorities in Palo Alto County also had a warrant out for Tesch for failure to pay fines.

(Reporting by Matt McWilliams, KICD, Spencer)