Teenager charged in stabbing at Iowa State Fair

A teenager is facing charges in connection with a stabbing at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. It happened around 10:25 p.m. Tuesday near the southwest corner of the fairgrounds.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper Alex Dinkla says the fight involved four young men — three 17-year-olds and the 21-year old victim. “During the investigation, it was found that one of the 17-year-old males did do the stabbing. That individual has been placed in custody and charged with two different counts of willful injury,” Dinkla said.

The 21-year-old stabbing victim was reported in critical, but stable condition. All four of the people involved in the fight know each other, according to Dinkla. “Their altercation had been brewing over some time off of the state fairground property,” Dinkla said. “The incident just happened take place where all four were able to be together and it happened to be at the Iowa State Fairgrounds,” Dinkla said.