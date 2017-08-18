Volga River State Recreation Area hosting archery competition

Nearly 1,000 archers are in northeast Iowa for a three-day competition.

The event for bow-and-arrow experts is being staged at the Volga River State Recreation Area in Fayette County. One-hundred life-sized targets have been set up along two courses that each run about two miles through the recreation area.

There are 20 similar events around the country each year. This is the third consecutive year the Volga River State Recreation Area has hosted one of them. Officials say most of the shooters participating come from the Midwest, but bow hunters have come from as far away as Ontario and Tennessee to compete.

The competition began today and ends Sunday.

Photo courtesy of the DNR.