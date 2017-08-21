Redesign of current Iowa license plate chosen to become new plate

The Iowa Department of Transportation says the new license plate design that is a remake of the current design is the winner in the voting.

That City and Country Reboot plate won the voting at the Iowa State Fair and online by just short of 3,000 votes to edge out the Flying Our Colors design that feature the colors of the state flag and an eagle. The wining plate received 113,299 of the poll’s 291,095 total votes, compared to the second place plate at 110,352 votes.

The third proposed plate design that was called “The Great Wide Open” failed to hit six figures in votes with 67,444 votes cast in its favor.

Governor Kim Reynolds released a statement that says, “Iowans made their voices heard in the selection process for our state’s next license plate design. “I’m glad so many were able to help select a meaningful design that should serve as a point of pride for our state and showcase our unique culture to the rest of the country.”

“I’m pleased we were able to include the public in the selection process,” DOT director Mark Lowe said in a news release. “People lined up at our booth to vote throughout the fair, and many more people voted online. It was fun and gratifying to see so many people positively engage, and I’m happy that the end result is a colorful, positive design that’s still easy to read and meets its public safety purpose. Many people commented that this design represented everyone in the state, and we know Iowa is a great.”