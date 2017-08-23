State economic development leaders to consider Apple data center

It appears technology giant Apple will join the list of companies with data centers in Iowa.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority board has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday morning to review an application for Apple, Inc. It’s believed Apple officials plan to build a data center in the Des Moines suburb of Waukee.

The IEDA board will consider incentives for the project. Details about the incentives and potential jobs are not being released prior to meeting. Other tech giants such as Google, Facebook, and Microsoft already have data centers in Iowa.