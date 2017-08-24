No. 9 Grand View gets early start on new season

Grand View gets an early start on the football season tonight when the Vikings open at home against Evangel University. Coming off a fourth straight trip to the NAIA playoffs the Vikings have lofty expectations for the new season and open ninth ranked in the pre-season poll.

“Once you get into this third week you are ready to play”, said Viking coach Mike Woodley. “I know the kids are really excited about it.”

Woodley leads a program that in just 10 years has earned five trips to the playoffs and a national title in 2013. He credits the players for setting the tone and establishing the tradition.

“My coaches have not changed and there are six of us who have been here 10 years together”, added Woodley. “You always want to win and lay the groundwork and the off season program but the players are the ones who exhibit that leadership everyday in the off season and on the practice field.”