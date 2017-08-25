Bettendorf doctor admits to making false statements about prescriptions

An eastern Iowa doctor has admitted to numerous violations involving prescription drugs.

Forty-five-year-old Paul Bolger of Bettendorf pleaded guilty to multiple counts of false statements relating to health care matters and five counts of introduction of misbranded drugs.

Court records indicate that Bolger knowingly and willfully made false statements by signing thousands of forms authorizing prescription drugs at pharmacies in Florida and California and indicating prescriptions were medically necessary without talking to the patient, conducting a physical examination, or reviewing medical records.

Bolger billed Tricare, the healthcare program for U.S. military, for these medications.

Bolger additionally wrote prescriptions for patients in 16 states where he was not licensed and misbranded those prescriptions. The prescriptions were worth millions of dollars. Bolger will be sentenced on January 9th.

Here’s more information: Bolger Release PDF