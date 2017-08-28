Sexual assaults on rural roads reported in Black Hawk, Linn, Tama counties

Law enforcement agencies in at least three northeast Iowa counties are investigating reports of women being sexually assaulted on rural roads.

Black Hawk County Sheriff Tony Thompson says three women have reported being assaulted this month in Black Hawk and Linn Counties while driving on sparsely populated roads. Another report came from Tama County.

In the Linn County case last Friday, the victim said she was attacked a man who flagged her down on a rural road near Bertram. The Sheriff departments in each county are asking motorists in the area to report “anyone suspicious” sitting along a roadway. In addition, motorists who have a vehicle break down are urged to call police if they feel unsafe.