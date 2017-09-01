Baby turned over to state for third time this year under Safe Haven law

The Iowa Department of Human Services reports another baby has been turned over to them under the Safe Haven law.

DHS says the baby girl was born on August 21 at an Iowa hospital and then turned over to the department. This is the third time the safe haven law has been used this year. A baby girl was turned over to DHS on July 6th and a boy on July 24th.

It is the 30th time the law has been used since it was enacted in 2001.The law allows parents to give up a child who is 14 days old or younger at a hospital or health care facility without prosecution for abandonment.

The law was created after a teen mother in eastern Iowa killed her newborn after delivering the baby at home. All of the previous safe have babies have been adopted.