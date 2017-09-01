Clinton man sentenced to prison on gun charge

Radio Iowa

A Clinton gun shop owner who admitted to selling a gun to a felon in 2014 will serve time in federal prison.

Fifty-one-year-old Bradley James Ries was the owner of the Sure Shot Gun Shop in Clinton. He was sentenced to two six-month prison terms for the transfer of a firearm without a National Instant Criminal Background Check and knowingly making a false statement required by firearms law. He will also serve one year supervised release after his prison term to include an additional six months of home confinement and a fine.

At the sentencing, Judge Rebecca Goodgame Eginger emphasized the violations were more than just bookkeeping errors and were knowing violations of federal firearms law.

(Reporting by Dave Vickers, KROS, Clinton)


