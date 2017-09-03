Hundreds of hogs die in northeast Iowa fire

Hundreds of hogs were killed in a hog confinement fire in Delaware County near Ryan on Friday morning. The Ryan Fire Department was called to the fire around 7:30 a.m. They say the hog confinement building was a total loss, with several hundred hogs dying in the fire.

The fire department did not release further details, including the address of where the fire took place or what may have caused that fire.

Mutual aid was received from Hopkinton, Coggon and Prairieburg.

(Reporting by Janelle Tucker, KMCH, Manchester)