Man shot to death in Fort Dodge early Sunday morning

A man has died in an early Sunday morning shooting in Fort Dodge. The man was found near the city’s “Mini Park” which has basketball courts and playground equipment.

When officers arrived shortly after 3:30 a.m., they located a man who had sustained a gunshot wound lying in the roadway at the intersection of 10th Avenue Southwest and 10th Street Southwest. Officers quickly determined the man to be unresponsive and immediately began medical treatment.

Initial information indicated that an altercation between individuals had preceded the shooting incident.

The man was transported by the Fort Dodge Fire Department to Unity Point-Trinity Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead as a result of injuries sustained from the gunshot wound. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of all family members.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting Fort Dodge Police in this investigation.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)