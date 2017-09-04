Blue Grass man dies in Sunday morning roll-over crash

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man killed in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened a little after four Sunday morning on Highway 61 between Davenport and Blue Grass. Deputies say the driver of a 1999 Chrysler with Iowa dealer plates attempted to overtake a vehicle to the right on the gravel shoulder. The driver lost control, crossed both lanes of travel, entered the median and rolled.

The driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene. He has been identified as 35-year-old Brian Jermaine Johnson of Blue Grass.

(Reporting by Phil Roberts)