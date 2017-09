A Fort Dodge man died of injuries from a motorcycle accident Monday morning.

The victim is identified as 27-year-old Kevin Michehl. Authorities say the motorcycle operated by Michehl was traveling northbound on Oleson Park Avenue in Fort Dodge when it struck a parked car and Michehl was ejected from the motorcycle.

Michehl died in the accident. The accident is under investigation by Fort Dodge Police and the Iowa State Patrol.

(Reporting by Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)