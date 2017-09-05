Fort Dodge man dies in Audubon County accident

A Fort Dodge man was killed Monday morning in a one-vehicle crash near Brayton in Audubon County.

The name of the victim is 27-year-old Lucas Degen. Reportedly, a southbound 2001 Jeep Cherokee operated by Degen went off the road after it failed to negotiate the curve. The Degen vehicle lost control, rolled over and came to rest in a ditch. Degen died in the accident.

The state patrol reported speed and alcohol are believed to be the factors with the accident under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)