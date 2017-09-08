Body found in Little Wall Lake identified as Blairsburg man

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s office had released the name of the person whose body was pulled from Little Wall Lake south of Jewell Thursday afternoon.

The body is that of 73-year-old Arne Wayne Fagervik of Blairsburg.

Sheriff’s deputies were notified when a 911 call was made stating a body was found in the lake. The body of Fagervik was taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Ankeny for an autopsy.

Hamilton County Sheriff Doug Timmons said no foul play is suspected.

( By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)