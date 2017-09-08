Body found in Little Wall Lake near Jewell

A possible drowning is under investigation in north-central Iowa.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday afternoon received a 911 call from Little Wall Lake south of Jewell on the discovery of a body in the lake. When emergency personnel arrived on the scene, they confirmed the subject was dead.

The body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. Hamilton County sheriff Doug Timmons said that no foul play is suspected. The name of the individual has not been released with the incident still under investigation.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)