Update: One man dead, one injured in Allamakee County farm accident

Update:

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Department has released the names of two men involved in a fatal farm accident in northeast Iowa.

The Sheriff’s Department says 55-year-old Richard Weber Jr of Lansing was killed and 52-year-old Christopher Weber of Lansing was seriously injured in the accident.

Original story.

One man was killed, another seriously hurt, in a farming accident Thursday afternoon in northeast Iowa.

The Allamakee County Sheriff’s Department says two men were performing maintenance on a forage wagon and became trapped in the equipment. Authorities say a 55-year-old man died at the scene and a 52-year-old man was flown to a La Crosse, Wisconsin hospital with serious injuries.

No names have been released.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)