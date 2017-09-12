Glenwood woman charged in young daughter’s death

A Glenwood woman is facing charges in the death of her 8-year-old daughter.

According to the Mills County Attorney’s Office, 34-year-old Misty Frazier is charged with child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription. The charges stem from an October 2016 incident where first responders were called to Glenwood for an unresponsive 8-year-old female.

The girl was taken to Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, where she was pronounced dead. After an initial autopsy, the Mills County Attorney’s Office opened an investigation into the incident. Frazier was arrested Monday.

Authorities say the girl, Kathleen Tafta, died after having a drug-related seizure. Court documents show investigators allege “Frazier gave her daughter non-prescribed Amitriptyline pills over a prolonged period of time.”

(Reporting by Ryan Matheny, KMA, Shenandoah)