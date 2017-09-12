Lifeline Program helps some residents pay for internet, phone service

The Iowa Utilities Board is spreading the word about the federal Lifeline Program which helps low-income residents of the state pay for communications services.

IUB spokesman, Donald Tormey, explains how the program works. “They’re entitled to receive a discount of at least $9.25 per month off their monthly telecommunications bill,” Tormey says. “And that $9.25 per month can be applied toward a landline telephone, a cellular telephone, or internet broadband access.” He says the eligibility for the program is based on income and you should check to see if you qualify.

Tormey says you can go to the Utilities Board website at: IUB.Iowa.gov/lifeline. “And that has all the information about how they can apply. It has a form they can fill out to apply, it explains the program. There’s also other websites that do the same thing. They can contact their local community action agency or the Iowa Department of Human Rights. The program runs for one year.

He says all participants have to enroll annually and the subscribers have to reverify their eligibility. Tormey says current subscribers should get a form from the subscribers, and if you don’t get the form you should call the company. This is “Lifeline Awareness Week” and the IUB and its counterparts across the country are trying to let everyone know about the program.

“If anyone does have any questions, they can call the utilities board toll free at: 877-565-4450. Or gain, visit the IUB website,” according to Tormey. Approximately 32,000 Iowans participated in the Lifeline program in 2016.