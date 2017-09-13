Clarksville woman dies in accident

A woman died in an accident on rural road near the Butler County town of Clarksville Tuesday.

The Iowa State Patrol says 81-year-old David Kramer of Clarksville slowed his pickup to turn into a private farm drive on county road C-33 when a Jeep Wrangler driven by 49-year-old Danette Hildebrand of Clarksville tried to pass him on the left.

Hildebrand’s Jeep hit Kramer’s truck and the Jeep rolled several times. Hildebrand was not wearing a seatbelt and died in the accident. Kramer was not injured.

The accident happened just before eight in the morning Tuesday.