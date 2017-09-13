Fire burning in downtown Newell buildings

Several fire departments from around the area have been called in to fight a fire in downtown Newell.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the buildings as firefighters are attempting to get the fire under control.

Fire departments from Storm Lake, Fonda, Varina, Rembrandt and Albert City are assisting in efforts to control the fire.

Newell is a community of 876 in Buena Vista County just to the east of Storm Lake.

These photos were taken by Bob Doonan of Newell.

