Man accused during trial of harassment resigns from Iowa Senate GOP staff

A Senate Republican Caucus staff employee at the center of a sexual harassment lawsuit has resigned.

Kirsten Anderson is the communications director for Senate Republicans who was fired in 2013 hours after complaining about her work environment. She sued and, in July, a jury awarded her $2.2 million in damage.

During this summer’s trial, Anderson and other co-workers testified their office was a toxic workplace and the behavior of fellow staffer Jim Friedrich was cited. Friedrich’s coworkers said he routinely used coarse language and had talked about the length of the skirts worn by high school girls working as pages in the senate. Anderson testified that as Friedrich looked out his office window, he sometimes issued what he called “hot chic” reports as he saw female lobbyists walking toward the statehouse.

A spokesman for Senate Republicans told The Des Moines Register Friedrich resigned Wednesday, but no other details will be released because it’s a personnel matter.

In late July, the Senate’s Republican leader asked another senate employee to review the complaints about sexual harassment that were aired during the trial.