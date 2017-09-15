Report: Senator Anderson to resign, taking job in Cherokee County

The Sioux City Journal is reporting that a northwest Iowa Republican plans to resign from the state senate to take a job in Cherokee County.

Forty-year-old Bill Anderson of Pierson was an aide to Senator Chuck Grassley for eight years and he’s currently a policy advisor on Congressman Steve King’s staff. Anderson has been a state senator since January of 2011. The Sioux City Journal reports he will become the executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation.

Anderson, a veteran of the Iowa National Guard, is a former member of the Iowa Republican Party’s state central committee.

Anderson and his wife have run a business in Sioux City that provides accounting, bookkeeping and investment services.

Earlier this year, Senate Republican Leader Bill Dix removed Anderson from his role as chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee. Neither Dix nor Anderson have commented on the demotion.

Anderson’s senate district covers Plymouth and Woodbury Counties and includes his hometown of Sioux City. The governor will set the date for a special election to fill the vacancy, once Anderson submits his resignation letter. According to the latest voter registration data, there are more than twice as many registered Republicans as Democrats in the district.