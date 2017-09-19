Sheldon man dies after being trapped in river under lawn mower

A man is dead following an accident at the Sheldon Golf and Country Club Monday morning.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call reporting an employee of the club was trapped in the river under a piece of equipment. Sheldon police, ambulance and fire crews, along with an O’Brien County Sheriff’s Deputy, were dispatched to the scene. They found a riding lawn mower laying on its side in the river with a man who authorities identified as 66-year old Dean Seivert of Sheldon pinned under the machine.

Officials say a country club employee had located Seivert and was in the river trying to hold Seivert’s head above water. First responders got Seivert out the river and he was transported to Sanford Sheldon Medical Center by ambulance, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

(Reporting by Tom Traughber, KIWA, Sheldon)