Pink is no problem for No. 4 Penn State

Coaches have gone to great lengths over the years to combat Iowa’s pink visitors locker room. Last season, Michigan covered the walls with Wolverine football posters and former Michigan coach Bo Schembechler even had the walls covered with butcher paper. Penn State coach James Franklin is embracing a tradition her termed “awesome” as his fourth ranked Nittany Lions prepare to visit Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night.

“I am going to talk to our guys about it being a really, really nice gesture by the University of Iowa to welcome Penn State since our original school colors are pink and black”, said Franklin. “And what a wonderful gesture it is that they painted their locker room pink for us.”

The Iowa defense faces a big challenge when it tries to slow down one of the nation’s most electric offenses. The Nittany Lions embarrassed the Hawkeyes a year ago by rolling up nearly 600 yards of offense, including 359 on the ground, in a 41-14 rout.

“I don’t think they surprised us I just don’t think we came ready to play”, said Hawkeye senior linebacker Bob Bower. “We just need to come ready to play and that happens in practice by preparing the best you can and being mentally ready to go.”

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says Penn State’s offense is a rare combination of a great scheme and outstanding players.

There is a reason why they won the championship last year and why they are in the top five right now”, said Ferentz. “They are a team that is really loaded right now.”