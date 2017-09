One person died in a house fire in southwest Iowa early this morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports they were dispatched along with Panama Fire and Rescue to a house fire at 201 South 2nd Street in Panama at 2:38 am.

Firefighters found 87-year-old Norine Mahlberg dead inside the home. The State Fire Marshall is continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

(By Chris Parks, KJAN, Atlantic)