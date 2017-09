A Des Moines man is in jail, accused of stabbing his son.

Police say 55-year-old Jimmie Haines got into a fight with his 18-year-old son and stabbed him in the chest. It happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment complex on Des Moines’ northwest side. Josiah Haines had surgery overnight and is expected to recover, according to police.

His father was arrested at the scene and is facing charges of willful injury causing serious injury.