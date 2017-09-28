Iowa State unveils new helmet logo for Texas game

The Iowa State Athletic Department unveiled a new logo for Cyclone football team helmets late today.

The logo is being used for the first time as ISU hosts Texas in Jack Trice Stadium in a nationally televised game on ESPN.

The Athletic Department says it is the latest step in Coach Matt Campbell’s transformation of the Cyclone football identity. The new Cyclone logo was created by Joe Bosack & Co. this summer to serve as a nickname logo for the athletics department.

The I-State mark will continue to be Iowa State’s primary athletic mark. The athletic department will also continue to include logos of Cy as a mascot mark in its portfolio.