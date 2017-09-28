Texas holds off Iowa State 17-7

Texas jumped out to a 14-0 lead at halftime then held off Iowa State in the second half to claim a 17-7 victory in a mistake filled Big 12 opener in Jack Trice Stadium. It was a struggle all night for the Iowa State defense. Quarterback Jacob Park was intercepted three times and the Cyclones managed only 10 yards of rushing.

“I thought our kids played outstanding in terms of attitude and effort”, said Iowa State coach Matt Campbell. “In a game like this you have got to make critical plays and I thought defensively we were able to do that for most of the evening. Offensively at times we made some really good plays we just could not get the consistency we needed to win the game.”

The Iowa State defense was outstanding. The Cyclones limited Texas to 312 yards of offense, including only 126 in the second half and the Longhorns were also penalized seven times in the second half.

Park finished 24 of 49 for 246 yards but for the game ISU only had 256 yards of total offense.

“There was never a rhythm to what we wanted to do or needed to do to be successful”, added Campbell. “To be able to cash in on some opportunities you need to have a rhythm and we never caught a rhythm throughout the entire game.”

Iowa State falls to 2-2 and next up visits Oklahoma.