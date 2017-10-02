Flexsteel breaks ground for new furniture plant

Ground was broken today on a $25 million manufacturing plant in Dubuque.

Flexsteel is one of the city’s top employers and company president Karel Czanderna told KCRG-TV that city and county leaders stepped up earlier this year to support the project and save more than 200 jobs.

“It’s a lot of people saying it’s important to retain businesses like Flexsteel that have good jobs…and keep those jobs here in the city of Dubuque,” Czanderna said.

Flexsteel manufactures upholstered and wood furniture. The new plant will replace a more than 80-year-old Flexsteel facility in Dubuque. Construction is expected to be complete in late 2018. As part of the move, Flexsteel will donate 40 acres around its old plant to a nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing downtown Dubuque.



