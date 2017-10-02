Nomination hearing for Iowa Ag Secretary set for Thursday

Iowa Agriculture Secretary Bill Northey’s nomination for an administrative position in the U.S.D.A. will go before the Senate Agriculture Committee this week.

Northey, a Republican from Spirit Lake, was nominated last month by the Trump administration to become the Department of Agriculture undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services. The position was established in May as part of a reorganization at the U.S.D.A.

The Senate Ag Committee confirmation hearing for Northey is now scheduled for this Thursday morning (Oct. 5) at 8:30 Iowa time. The 58-year-old Northey has been Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture since 2007.