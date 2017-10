A northeast Iowa man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after an argument involving his father.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says 36-year-old Lonnie Vernon Davis Jr. of Clermont was in a vehicle with his father Monday afternoon and an argument ensued.

The sheriff’s department says Davis Junior drove to a rural area near Wadena and attempted to strangle his father before deputies intervened.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)