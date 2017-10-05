Algona student arrested after alleged social media threat

Classes have been disrupted at several Iowa schools this week by threats of violence.

At least one person has now been arrested – but only for a threat that led to the closing of Algona schools on Wednesday.

A 16-year-old Algona youth has been charged with a felony count of “threat of terrorism.” The teen is believed to have made a threat of violence in a social media post on Tuesday evening. Algona schools were closed on Wednesday because school officials and police believed that the threat was directed towards the school district. No other suspects are being sought in the case.

Three other schools in north-central Iowa were put on “lockdown” for a while on Wednesday — Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove and Belmond-Klemme.

(Thanks to AJ Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)