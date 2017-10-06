Decorah man accused of neglecting cattle

Decorah man is facing charges after an investigation into a report of neglected livestock.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Department says 51-year-old Craig Underbakke was charged with neglect of livestock and multiple counts of failure to properly dispose of dead calves. Both charges are simple misdemeanors.

Investigators found 24 dead calves on the farm near Burr Oak in northern Winneshiek County. The sheriff’s department also seized 20 calves and moved them to a private feed lot to be supervised by a local veterinarian.

(By Darin Svenson, KDEC, Decorah)