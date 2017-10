Officials are looking for a man who didn’t return to his work-release program in Davenport Saturday night.

Christopher Wheeler was sent to prison for a second degree robbery in Muscatine County and attempted burglary and forgery in Scott County. Wheeler, who is 47 years old, was placed in a work release facility in Davenport in mid July. He’s described as a five-foot-10 inch white man, weighing about 200 pounds.

He has prior felony convictions in Muscatine County dating back to 1999.