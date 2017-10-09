Small child drowns in Mahaska County farm pond

A baby drowned in an apparent accident in rural southeast Iowa Sunday.

A release from the Mahaska County Sheriff’s office states the one-year-baby drowned in a farm pond near Leighton. Crews were sent to the rural home around 3 p.m. and found family members performing CPR.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy, but the Sheriff’s Office reports the preliminary investigation indicates the one year old boy died from accidental drowning. No names or other details have been released.