Fort Dodge man arrested on sex abuse charge

A Fort Dodge man was arrested Tuesday in Council Bluffs on charges stemming from an incident late last month in Fort Dodge.

Twenty-three-year-old Cody Steven Zuspann was charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse and three counts of violation of the Sex Offender Registry. On September 27th, Fort Dodge Police were dispatched to the Unity Point Hospital emergency department for the report of an assault.

During the initial investigation, officers discovered that a sexual abuse upon a minor had taken place, and later, two additional victims were also identified. In 2015, Zuspann pleaded guilty to third degree sexual abuse and dissemination or exhibition of obscene material. He pleaded guilty to committing a sex act on a 15-year-old when he was at least four years older than her and pleaded guilty to sending a nude photo of himself to the victim. Zuspann was given a deferred judgment in the case.

Zuspann is awaiting extradition in the Pottawattamie County Jail back to Fort Dodge to face the charges filed against him.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)