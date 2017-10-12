Bettendorf complex becomes first to use new tax break for baseball fields

The Enhance Iowa Board made its first award today under a new program for baseball and softball fields.

The board awarded a $2.5 million tax rebate — the most allowed — to the BettPlex in Bettendorf.

Under the program, a baseball or softball complex with a construction cost of at least $10 million can request a sales tax rebate for admission tickets, merchandise or other goods sold at the complex for up to 10 years.

The BettPlex is a $40 million project that will feature six full turf baseball and softball fields along with facilities for indoor and outdoor soccer, basketball, volleyball, pickleball, wrestling and sand volleyball.

The bill passed the Iowa Legislature last year after being proposed for the “Prospect Meadows” baseball/soccer complex near Marion. Back in 2012, state lawmakers approved a $16.5 sales tax rebate for the company planning a “Field of Dreams” complex near Dyersville, but that project hasn’t gotten off the ground.